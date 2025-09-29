Rialto High School students evacuate after report of threat; 1 in custody

article

One person is in custody after a reported threat at a high school in Rialto forced a massive crowd of students to evacuate from class.

What we know:

SkyFOX was over a massive police presence outside Rialto High School on Monday, September 29. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, there was a report that a possible active shooter was targeting the campus.

In response to the report, San Bernardino Police Department rushed over to the campus and the school went on lockdown. Officers then went room to room and the school ordered the students to evacuate.

Following an investigation, no weapons were found during the classroom searches, San Bernardino PD told FOX 11 Monday afternoon.

A male student was identified as a person of interest – not explicitly labeled a suspect – and has since been detained by officers, San Bernardino PD said.

One person needed to be treated over an asthmatic issue, but no injuries were reported in direct connection to the campus scare.

As of 3 p.m., police said the students are allowed to be back with their parents.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not give a description of the alleged threat.