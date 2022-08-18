LAPD: $50,000 reward offered for info on fatal hit-and-run

Authorities on Thursday announced a $50,000 reward for information on a fatal hit-and-run crash in Los Angeles last week.

It happened on Aug. 9 around 9:30 p.m. near Broadway and 85th Street.

According to police, the victim was walking in the area when an unidentified car struck him. The vehicle fled the scene and the victim wa taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LAPD South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500, 877-LAPD-247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.