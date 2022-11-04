Reports of shooting at Los Angeles High School deemed a hoax

article

Reports of a shooting at Los Angeles High School have been deemed a hoax, Los Angeles police said.

Officers responded to the school, in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard, on an unconfirmed report of a shooting around noon.

LAPD and School Police swept the campus, and all students and staff are safe, with no known threats to the campus, police say.

No injuries were reported, and no paramedics were dispatched.