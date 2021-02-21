Reported police shooting following pursuit, crash in Riverside

A police shooting occurred following a brief pursuit and collision on Sunday evening.

The incident happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kansas Avenue in Riverside, officials said.

Investigators say officers opened fire on the suspect.

No officers were injured.

No information has been released about the suspect's condition.

The intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Kansas Avenue is closed to all traffic until further notice.

An investigation is underway so please avoid this area, officials said.

This is a developing story

