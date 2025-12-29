Repairs planned on ruptured pipeline near 5 Freeway in Castaic

The Brief A gas pipeline rupture on Saturday near the I-5 Freeway triggered a four-hour closure and a temporary shelter-in-place order. Significant land movement is the suspected cause of the break, though a formal investigation into the leak remains ongoing. While the leak is isolated, repairs are currently being planned and neighbors may still notice a lingering natural gas odor.



Southern California Gas crews are currently working on repair plans following a natural gas pipeline rupture near the 5 Freeway over the weekend.

What we know:

The rupture occurred on a hill above the freeway just north of Lake Hughes Road on Saturday around 4:20 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

This led to the full closure of the freeway for nearly four hours.

Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) safely isolated the damaged section of the pipeline, successfully stopping the leak.

By 8 p.m. Saturday, SoCalGas reported that the gas had been shut down, and the freeway lanes were eventually reopened at 8:50 p.m.

The shelter-in-place order, which was issued shortly after the rupture was confirmed, was officially lifted by 10 p.m.

While an official cause has not been determined, a geologist's preliminary inspection suggests that significant land movement in the area was the most likely factor.

Although the leak is contained, officials noted that residents nearby might still detect a natural gas odor as the remaining gas is safely vented.

What they're saying:

"The cause of the break is under investigation," said SoCalGas in a statement.

"SoCalGas crews have safely isolated the damaged section of pipeline, stopping the leak," SoCalGas spokesperson Erica Berardi said in a Saturday update. "The cause of the break has not been determined. Once remaining natural gas in the damaged pipeline section is safely vented, crews will assess the damage and make repairs to the pipeline."

"There are no indications, at this time, of an ignition or explosion," Berardi added. "However, significant land movement has been observed near the break."

Local perspective:

The impact of the rupture was felt across several neighboring communities.

Residents in Granada Hills, Porter Ranch, and Sylmar reported the distinct "raw egg" smell of natural gas to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The resulting freeway closure created a "traffic nightmare," with a SigAlert diverting northbound traffic to State Route 126 and southbound traffic to the Pearblossom Highway.

What's next:

On Monday, crews shifted their focus to assessing the physical damage and developing a formal repair strategy.