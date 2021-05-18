Remember the legacy of Malcolm X with free movies, documentaries on Tubi

Malcolm X, arguably one of America’s foremost activists for Black nationalism and renowned civil rights leaders, would have been 96 on May 19.



Malcolm X, born Malcolm Little, was born in Omaha, Nebraska. After his mother was institutionalized and his father’s death, Malcolm became a ward of the courts and was passed around to different reform schools and foster homes, according to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University.



Malcolm X rose to prominence during the 1960s, the same time Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was advocating for non-violent solutions to end racial inequality, and while both did not see eye to eye, Malcolm saw King as a "fellow-leader of our people," according to the King Institute.

FILE - Former Nation Of Islam leader and civil rights activist El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz (aka Malcolm X and Malcolm Little) poses for a portrait on Feb. 16, 1965, in Rochester, New York.





Malcolm X "set the tone for the ideological and tactical conflicts that took place within the black freedom struggle of the 1960s." During an interview with the Organization of African American Unity in January 1965, Malcolm X said he would "support fully and without compromise any action by any group that is designed to get meaningful immediate results," the King Institute website said.



Malcolm X was assassinated on Feb. 21, 1965, a death which King called "a great tragedy." King said Malcolm X’s untimely death robbed "the world of a potentially great leader," the King Institute said.



Celebrate and learn about the legacy of one of America’s most notable civil rights leaders with free documentaries and movies available to stream on Tubi.



I Am Not Your Negro (2017): Starring Samuel L. Jackson, James Baldwin and Martin Luther King

"A documentary envisioning of James Baldwin’s unfinished book that spans black history from Martin Luther King, Jr. to #BlackLivesMatter."



Death of a Prophet (1981): Starring Morgan Freeman, Yolanda King and Mansoor Najee-ullah

"The last 24 hours of Malcolm X’s life are detailed as he spreads the word of equality and brotherhood up until the moment of his untimely assassination."



Change Comes Knocking: The Story of the North Carolina Fund (2007): Starring Jeffrey West

"Formed to fight poverty across racial lines, the North Carolina Fund boldly confronted issues of race, class and politics in the turbulent 1960s."



JD Lawrence's Martin, Malcolm and Me (2019): Starring JD Lawrence, Tony Terry, Lil Zane and Ron Lee

"Rotting in prison for a crime he didn’t commit, a man is visited by the spirits of MLK. and Malcolm X and taken on a historical civil rights journey."



