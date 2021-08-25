Gunman opens fire at Redondo Pier, two people hurt

Two people were rushed to the hospital after police say a gunman opened fire at innocent people at the Redondo Pier.

The Redondo Beach Police Department responded to a call of an active shooter in the area of the Horseshoe Pier at the Redondo Pier a little after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

As officers made their way to the pier, the suspect ran toward a nearby rock embankment. As officers tried to take the suspect into custody, an officer-involved shooting took place, ultimately killing the suspect.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

A viewer shared a video of loud bangs being heard near the pier. It is unknown if the bangs were from the suspected gunman.

Officials did not specify the severity of the two victim's injuries.

Advertisement

The dead gunman's identity has not been released as of late Wednesday night.