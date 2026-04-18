Redondo Beach wildlife alert: Why you should leave grounded owl fledglings alone
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. - Redondo Beach officials are urging the community to resist the urge to "rescue" young owls found on the ground this season.
What we know:
It is common to find owl fledglings on the ground as they learn to navigate their environment.
According to local wildlife guidance, these birds are rarely abandoned; their parents remain close by to monitor and feed them.
Approaching or handling the birds can disrupt this natural process and cause distress to the animals.
What you can do:
If you spot an owl fledgling in Redondo Beach, the best course of action is to:
- Do not approach or try and touch it. Leave it alone and let its parents care for it.
- Keep pets and children away to avoid stressing the fledgling.
- Contact Redondo Beach Animal Services at (310) 379-2477 only if the bird is in immediate danger or appears to be injured.
What they're saying:
The primary message from local animal experts is a simple one: "Do not approach or try and touch it."
By maintaining a respectful distance, residents allow the fledgling the best chance of survival and successful maturation in the wild.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by the Redondo Beach Police Department.