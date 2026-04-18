Redondo Beach wildlife alert: Why you should leave grounded owl fledglings alone

The Brief Residents are advised to leave grounded owl fledglings alone, as these birds are typically just learning to fly under parental supervision. Experts warn that human intervention often causes unnecessary stress, as parents are usually nearby and still caring for the young. Local authorities recommend keeping pets and children away and only contacting professional services if the bird is visibly injured.



Redondo Beach officials are urging the community to resist the urge to "rescue" young owls found on the ground this season.

What we know:

It is common to find owl fledglings on the ground as they learn to navigate their environment.

According to local wildlife guidance, these birds are rarely abandoned; their parents remain close by to monitor and feed them.

Approaching or handling the birds can disrupt this natural process and cause distress to the animals.

What you can do:

If you spot an owl fledgling in Redondo Beach, the best course of action is to:

Do not approach or try and touch it. Leave it alone and let its parents care for it.

Keep pets and children away to avoid stressing the fledgling.

Contact Redondo Beach Animal Services at (310) 379-2477 only if the bird is in immediate danger or appears to be injured.

What they're saying:

The primary message from local animal experts is a simple one: "Do not approach or try and touch it."

By maintaining a respectful distance, residents allow the fledgling the best chance of survival and successful maturation in the wild.