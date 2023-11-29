Redistricting commission OK'd by LA City Council 1 year after City Hall's leaked recording scandal

The Los Angeles City Council approved a proposal Wednesday for an Independent Redistricting Commission that would be tasked with redrawing the boundaries of council districts for future elections. Officials said the unanimous vote is an effort to reestablish trust with Angelenos in the wake of last year's City Hall scandal when three council members were caught on a leaked recording discussing ways to redraw districts in their favor.

Redistricting takes place every 10 years following the completion of the U.S. Census to account for population shifts. Under the city's current system, council members appoint redistricting commissioners who create new maps, which are then forwarded to the council for approval and implementation.

This will be the first time in the city's history that redistricting will be taken out of the hands of the council and entrusted to a commission through a process that is "transparent, inclusive, and entirely independent," said LA City Council President Paul Krekorian.

The leaked City Hall audio recorded former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez, former councilmember Gil Cedillo and current councilmember Kevin De León discussing ways to redraw districts in their favor.

The three council members openly discussed trying to help certain minorities through redistricting, while diminishing the voting power of other minorities in the drawing of district lines. Racist comments were made throughout the recorded meeting, including specific remarks directed at one colleague's Black son.

"One of the ways in which we must respond to that, and we have had to respond to that, is by actually taking away some of our own power and giving it back to the people of Los Angeles," said Councilmember Nithya Raman said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

The independent commission in charge of the redistricting would be composed of 16 members and four alternates who would serve a 10-year term. Commissioners would not be able to run for office or work in specific elected offices or city positions for four years from the end of service, or once they complete their 10-year term.

The City Clerk's Office would be responsible for the selection process of commissioners, and the Ethics Department would provide oversight.

Once eight commissioners are selected, officials would then determine the remaining commissioners while considering, in part, geographical and diversity criteria. The selection of the four alternates would be randomly drawn.

"For 100 years, the Los Angeles City Council has effectively designed its own districts," Krekorian said in a statement. "When this charter amendment passes, we will finally have a process where the voters choose their council members, instead of the council members choosing their voters."

As part of the council's continuing efforts on governance reform in the wake of the leaked 2021 recording, leaders are also expected to explore proposals for increasing the number of council districts, as well as introducing ethics reforms.

City officials will now work to prepare the proposal for placement on the November 2024 ballot for voters to decide.

City News Service contributed to this report.