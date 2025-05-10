Record-breaking temperatures scorch LA, Orange counties

The Brief High temperatures broke records in parts of Los Angeles County on Saturday. A Heat Advisory is in effect for the valleys and part of the mountains until at least 9 p.m. on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to go down by Sunday and continue to go down through next week.



Temperatures rose across the Los Angeles region on Saturday, breaking records across the area, with a heat advisory continuing through most of the day in many areas.

Record temperatures

By the numbers:

In Woodland Hills, temperatures reached triple digits, topping the record of 99 degrees set back in 1988, according to the National Weather Service. Downtown Los Angeles tied its record high at 95 degrees, with temperatures continuing to rise, the NWS said.

The valleys saw the heat reach the mid and upper 90s, while LA County and Orange County beaches reached temperatures in the 80s.

High temperatures expected across the Los Angeles region on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

On Friday, the NWS predicted record highs could also be coming to Burbank, Woodland Hills and Paso Robles.

Heat Advisory

Why you should care:

A heat advisory is in effect through at least 9 p.m. Saturday for the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys, the Santa Monica Mountains, Calabasas and Agoura Hills.

The "mini-heat wave" brings with it a high risk of heat-related illness, especially for at-risk populations like the very young and the very old. Experts recommend drinking plenty of water, and wearing loose-fitting light-colored clothing to minimize risk.

Heat advisories in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Credit: National Weather Service.

Crews had to airlift one man suffering from heat exhaustion in the Hollywood Hills Saturday afternoon.

Long Beach officials also reported heat-related power outages, affecting more than 5,300 people.

When will the heat go down?

What's next:

The NWS called this weekend's heat-up a "mini-heat wave," with temperatures expected to go down on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the 80s in most areas across the region on Sunday, though some areas may still see highs in the 90s. But, the temperatures are expected ot continue to drop through the week — down as low as the mid-50s in the mountains and the high 60s in the low desert.

Experts said there is also a small chance of rain on Monday night into Tuesday.