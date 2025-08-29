Labor Day 2025: Record-breaking travel weekend expected at airports and roads

As the Labor Day weekend approaches, travelers are gearing up for what is anticipated to be another record-breaking period for travel, both on the roads and at airports.

What we know:

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), more than 17 million people are expected to fly through next Wednesday, marking the busiest Labor Day travel period ever. On a typical day, approximately 2.5 million passengers pass through security checkpoints, but this number is expected to rise to nearly three million today.

TSA officials said seven out of the ten busiest days on record have occurred since Memorial Day, emphasizing the need for travelers to arrive early and anticipate long lines, especially those traveling in larger groups.

By the numbers:

AAA has predicted heavy traffic on Southern California's popular routes, with the worst backups expected Friday on the 15 Freeway from San Diego to Palm Springs. Saturday is anticipated to be the busiest day overall for drivers. While AAA hasn't provided an exact number of road travelers, previous holidays like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July have broken records. Interestingly, domestic flights are reported to be 6% cheaper than last year, according to AAA data.

What's next:

With the expected surge in travelers, it is advisable to plan ahead and allow extra time for both airport and road travel. As the holiday weekend unfolds, staying informed and prepared is key.