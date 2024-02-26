How to receive free Dr. Seuss book to celebrate author’s birthday

Babies born this Saturday could receive a free book of "The Cat in the Hat" in honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday.

According to Dr. Seuss Enterprises, children born in the U.S. on March 2, 2024, can receive a free, personalized copy of the children’s book.

"Dr. Seuss's Birthday is a time to celebrate the joy of reading for all," the company, which pledges to support literacy for all, said on its website.

March 2 marks National Read Across America Day, which also coincides with the famous author’s birthday.

Children read from "The Cat in the Hat" book at a ceremony honoring the late children's book author Dr. Seuss. (Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Books donated for the pledge will be supplied by Dr. Seuss’s long-time publishing partner Random House Children’s books.

The offer is on a first-come, first-served basis, capping at 10,000 copies. New parents have up to 90 days to claim the free book, starting Saturday until May 31.

"Helping ensure all children have easy access to books and literacy programs has always been one of Dr. Seuss’s core missions," Susan Brandt, CEO & president of Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said in a statement. "This pledge is an opportunity for us to honor this storied legacy and call attention to this noble cause."

RELATED: Dr. Seuss classic 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas!' gets a sequel

Each book will have a personalized message that commemorates the child’s Seussian birthday.

Dr. Seuss, born Theodor Geisel, was born on March 2, 1904.

Dr. Seuss is the mind behind such beloved children’s characters as "The Cat in the Hat," "The Grinch" and "The Lorax." The author was commemorated by the National Education Association by making his birthday synonymous with his life’s work – getting kids into reading through sheer entertainment.