Recall Alert: Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies recalled, might contain metal strands
Mars candy company has recalled thousands of bags of Skittles, Starburst and Life Saver gummies because they could contain very thin metal strands.
Mars said the candy ws distributed in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The recall includes some varieties of:
- Starburst Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz
- Starburst Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz
- Starburst Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz
- Starburst Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz
- Starburst Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz
- Life Savers Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz
- Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz
- Life Savers Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g
- Skittles Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
- Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz
- Skittles Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz
- Skittles Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz
- Skittles Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz
You can learn more about the recall on the website of the Food and Drug Administration.