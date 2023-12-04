Real life Grinch steals Christmas tree from top of parked car in California shopping center

A suspect in California went full Grinch when surveillance video captured them stealing a Christmas tree from the top of a parked car over the weekend.

Security camera footage captured by a business in the Bridgepointe Shopping Center in San Mateo shows a driver in a white SUV pull up next to the victim’s vehicle and cut the tree’s bindings before placing it inside their own car and driving away.

As of Monday, police had not apprehended a suspect.

The victim bought the tree for $250 and told FOX 11's sister station KTVU she couldn't believe this happened.

Anyone who can identify the alleged thief or his car should call San Mateo police.

According to the San Mateo Police Department, the lot where the victims originally bought the tree gave them a new one, free of charge.

The victim’s name was Jesus, local news reported.