'Snow White,' 'War of the Worlds' top 2026 Razzie Awards nominations

article

The Brief "Snow White" and "War of the Worlds" lead the 2026 Razzie nominations with six nods each, including Worst Picture and Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel. Several A-list stars and Oscar winners were singled out, including Natalie Portman, Michelle Yeoh, and Ice Cube, for their roles in the year's poorly received films. Winners will be announced on March 14, sticking to the tradition of revealing the "worst" of cinema the day before the Academy Awards ceremony.



The 2026 Golden Raspberry Awards, better known as the Razzies, have released their annual list of nominations, "honoring" the biggest cinematic failures of the past year.

Disney’s live-action reimagining of "Snow White" and the latest "War of the Worlds" remake dominated the field, each securing a leading six nominations.

SUGGESTED: ‘Sinners’ makes Oscars history with 16 nominations

The list arrived just ahead of the Oscar nominations, highlighting a sharp contrast between Hollywood's highest achievements and its most criticized projects.

What we know:

Here is the full list of nominees:

WORST PICTURE

"The Electric State"

"Hurry Up Tomorrow"

"Disney's Snow White (2025)"

"Star Trek: Section 31"

"War Of The Worlds (2025)"

WORST ACTOR

Dave Bautista, "In The Lost Lands"

Ice Cube, "War Of The Worlds"

Scott Eastwood, "Alarum"

Jared Leto, "Tron: Ares"

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

WORST ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose, "Love Hurts"

Milla Jovovich /In The Lost Lands

Natalie Portman, "Fountain Of Youth"

Rebel Wilson, "Bride Hard"

Michele Yeoh, "Star Trek: Section 31"

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

"I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)"

"Five Nights At Freddy's 2"

"Smurfs (2025)"

"Snow White (2025)"

"War Of The Worlds (2025)"

(L-R) Austin Nichols, Tyriq Withers, Jonah Hauer-King, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Sarah Pidgeon, Freddie Prinze Jr., Gabbriette Bechtel and Billy Campbell attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures "I Know What Expand

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Anna Chlumsky, "Bride Hard"

Ema Horvath, "The Strangers: Chapter 2"

Scarlet Rose Stallone, "Gunslingers"

Kacey Rohl, "Star Trek: Section 31"

Isis Valverde, "Alarum"

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

All Seven Artificial Dwarfs, "Snow White (2025)"

Nicolas Cage, "Gunslingers"

Stephen Dorff, "Bride Hard"

Greg Kinnear, "Off The Grid"

Sylvester Stallone, "Alarum"

WORST SCREEN COMBO

All Seven Dwarfs, "Snow White (2025)"

James Corden & Rihanna, "Smurfs (2025)"

Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera, "War Of The Worlds (2025)"

Robert DeNiro & Robert DeNiro (as Frank & Vito), "The Alto Knights"

The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego, "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

WORST DIRECTOR

Rich Lee, "War of The Worlds (2025)"

Olatunde Osunsanmi, "Star Trek: Section 31"

The Russo Brothers, "The Electric State"

Trey Edward Shults, "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

Marc Webb, "Snow White (2025)"

WORST SCREENPLAY

"The Electric State," Screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Adapted from the illustrated novel by Simon Stalenhag.

"Hurry Up Tomorrow," Screenplay by Trey Edward Shults, Abel Tesfaye, Reza Fahim

"Snow White (2025)," Screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson and a bunch of others too numerous to mention.

Drawing from the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm.

"Star Trek: Section 31," Screenplay by Craig Sweeny with original story concept developed by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt

"War Of The Worlds (2025)," Screen Story and Screenplay by Kenny Golde and screenplay by Marc Hyman, adapting (or destroying) the classic novel by H.G. Wells.

Big picture view:

According to organizers, Razzie nominations are voted upon by roughly 1,200 Razzie members — described as movie buffs, film critics and journalists — from 49 states and two dozen foreign countries.

What's next:

Razzie winners will be announced March 14, the day before the Oscar ceremony.