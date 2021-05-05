Raymon Morris, first Black assistant sheriff of the LASD, dies

Raymon Morris, the first Black assistant sheriff in the history of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, has died, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced.

"I was informed former remarkable, respected and retired #LASD Assistant Sheriff Mr. Raymon Morris passed. He was the 1st African-American to be appointed Assistant Sheriff by Sheriff Sherman Block,'' Villanueva said in a

Twitter post.

"He was truly an inspirational leader and will be remembered as what we should all strive towards in service to our communities. I ask everyone to keep the Morris family in your prayers. On behalf of #LASD we send the entire family and friends peace and comfort during this loss.''

In 1992, Los Angeles County Sheriff Sherman Block promoted Morris --then a 54-year-old, 29-year department veteran -- from the rank of division chief to assistant sheriff.

At the time, Morris said had been preparing to retire when Block informed him that he would be promoted, replacing retiring Assistant Sheriff Richard Foreman.