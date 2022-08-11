Rare documents signed by presidents, historic figures hit auction block

article

Rare items signed by historical figures, including some of American’s Founding Fathers and presidents, are hitting the auction block next week.

On Aug. 17, University Archives is holding an online auction titled "Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books" with 537 lots for sale, including documents signed by George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and John F. Kennedy .

The auction has at least 12 categories ranging from "Presidential" and "Early American," to "Entertainment," "Civil Rights," "Science" and "World Leaders," according to a press release.

RARE GEORGE WASHINGTON US POSTAGE STAMP SOLD FOR $19K AT AUCTION

Items from figures such as Benedict Arnold, Bob Dylan, the Beatles, Marilyn Monroe, Muhammad Ali and Helen Keller will be up for auction.

Rare items signed by historical figures, including some of American’s Founding Fathers and presidents, are hitting the auction block next week.

On Aug. 17, University Archives is holding an online auction titled "Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books" with 537 lots for sale, including documents signed by George Washington, Benjamin Franklin and John F. Kennedy .

The auction has at least 12 categories ranging from "Presidential" and "Early American," to "Entertainment," "Civil Rights," "Science" and "World Leaders," according to a press release.

RARE GEORGE WASHINGTON US POSTAGE STAMP SOLD FOR $19K AT AUCTION

Items from figures such as Benedict Arnold, Bob Dylan, the Beatles, Marilyn Monroe, Muhammad Ali and Helen Keller will be up for auction.

A receipt for the Pennsylvania Gazette that was signed by Benjamin Franklin in 1756 is also hitting the auction block next week and is expected to sell for between $9,000-$10,000, according to the press release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The auction will also include two items – a signed personal check and a typed letter – from John F. Kennedy’s failed Democratic Vice Presidential bid in 1956. The items will be sold as one lot, which is expected to bid for between $15,000 and $17,000.

The "Rare Autographs, Manuscripts & Books" auction, held by University Archives, will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 10:30 a.m. EDT.