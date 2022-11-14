Randy's celebrates 70th anniversary with 70-cent donuts

Happy 70th anniversary to the iconic Randy's Donuts!

What better way to celebrate than with a party and some free donuts of course.

"Looking back at the last. 70 years… Words can not describe the love we feel & we are so excited to celebrate with our Randy's family," the local favorite wrote on its Facebook page.

All Randy's locations will be offering 70-cent classic donuts at all locations today only from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Inglewood location will be hosting the party where there'll be free Pinks hot dogs, a live DJ, photo both, and more, the shop said.

Happy anniversary!