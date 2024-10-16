Rancho Cucamonga wrong-way crash leaves 1 dead

The Brief Authorities were investigating a wrong-way crash at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue in Rancho Cucamonga. One person was killed in the collision. All eastbound lanes of Foothill Blvd. were closed for the investigation.



One person was killed in a wrong-way crash in Rancho Cucamonga overnight, officials said.

The crash occurred just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue.

Foothill Blvd. is a major road for the morning commute that connects Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The eastbound lanes of the busy roadway were closed for the duration of the investigation.

It’s unclear if the person who died was the wrong-way driver or an innocent victim.

No further information was provided by authorities.