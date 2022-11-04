Rancho Cucamonga teen arrested for making threats against high school

Officials said a 14-year-old student at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga has been arrested for making criminal threats against the school.

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, investigators with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said two students at the school received threatening text messages. Detectives quickly determined the threats made against the school were not credible.

Investigators said they are in constant communication with school officials at Los Osos and Alta Loma high schools, as well as district officials, who are assisting in the investigation.

The arrest of a student at Los Osos High was announced Friday. However, the name of the teen suspect was not released.

No further information was released.

