Rancho Cucamonga family thinks dad was kidnapped

The Brief Naiping Hou, a grandfather of three, has been missing since March 2025. When the family accessed the 74-year-old's bank account, they discovered that the missing grandpa had lost $1 million in wire transfers.



Naiping Hou's family hasn't seen him in four months. When his family went to check on him, they found his Rancho Cucamonga home stripped bare and Naiping missing.

What we know:

Hou, 74, had been missing since March 2025. Now, the Rancho Cucamonga family suspects the grandfather of three got kidnapped.

During the search for Hou, the family also stumbled upon a horrific discovery – he appeared to have lost more than $1 million in wire transfers when loved ones accessed the missing man's bank account. Hou had made all the now-lost money through various stocks, savings and bonds, loved ones tell FOX 11.

What we don't know:

As of Tuesday, a suspect has not been identified in Hou's disappearance. There have also been no announcements formally declaring Hou's disappearance as a kidnapping.

A $250,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to Hou's safe return home. Those with potentially helpful information or tips can call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department or the family's tip line at 213-564-9336.