Death investigation underway in Rancho Cucamonga

article

A death investigation was underway Thursday afternoon in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities said.

Officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said deputies were called to the area of Haven Avenue and Towncenter Drive following a report of a man down around noon.

Shortly after first responders arrived, they found a man who was bleeding heavily. He was declared dead at the scene.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed investigators cordoning off the area.

The investigation is active and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.