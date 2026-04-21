Rancho Cucamonga woman gets 6 years in fentanyl poisoning death of 10-year-old boy

The Brief Christina Veronica Alvarez, 33, was sentenced to six years in state prison on Monday following the fentanyl exposure death of a 10-year-old boy. Alvarez pleaded no contest to felony child abuse and admitted to a sentencing enhancement for willful harm resulting in death. The case stems from the death of Nathaniel Castro Mendoza at a home in Rancho Cucamonga in December 2024.



A Rancho Cucamonga woman has been sentenced in connection with the 2024 overdose death of a 10-year-old boy.

What we know:

Christina Veronica Alvarez was sentenced in San Bernardino County Superior Court on Tuesday to six years in state prison.

This follows an appearance on March 19, 2026, where Alvarez entered a plea of no contest to one count of felony child abuse likely to cause great bodily harm.

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She also admitted to an enhancement which specifically addresses child abuse resulting in death, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed a motive behind the incident, nor have they clarified the specific relationship between Alvarez and Mendoza.

Officials have not shared how the child initially came into contact with the narcotics stored in the home.

Timeline:

December 2024: Deputies find 10-year-old Nathaniel Castro Mendoza dead from fentanyl and xylazine poisoning.

March 14, 2025: Alvarez is arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center on $100,000 bail.

March 19, 2026: Alvarez enters a no-contest plea to felony child abuse and admits to the death enhancement.

April 20, 2026: The court sentences Alvarez to six years in state prison.