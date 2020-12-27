LIVE BLOG: Rams looking to lock playoff spot, Chargers' Herbert makes history

article

The Los Angeles Rams (9-5) are looking to punch a ticket to the NFL playoffs and take control of the NFC West division against the Seattle Seahawks.

If the Rams win Sunday's game, Los Angeles secures a playoff spot in the NFC bracket and take the first-place nod in the west division.

Los Angeles drew first blood against Seattle (10-4) after kicker Matt Gay converted a 44-yard field goal to give the Rams a 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Seahawks answered early in the second quarter after kicker Jason Myers converted a 45-yard field goal to tie the game at 3-3. Los Angeles retook the lead the following drive after a 51-yard field goal from Gay.

Seattle turned the tables right after halftime as Russell Wilson lead a scoring drive that ended in a 4-yard keeper for a touchdown. The Rams tried to respond with a scoring drive of their own before getting stopped at the goalline.

After forcing a Seahawks three-and-out, Matt Gay converted his third field goal to cut Seattle's lead to 13-9 early in the fourth quarter.

Los Angeles enters Sunday's game a week after the Rams' humiliating loss to the then-winless New York Jets.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

NFC WEST STANDINGS*

Seattle Seahawks, 10-4 Los Angeles Rams, 9-5 Arizona Cardinals, 8-7 San Francisco 49ers, 6-9

*Win-loss record heading into the start of Sunday's game.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Back at SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to avoid finishing last in the AFC West division.

The Chargers, who enter Sunday's game with a 5-9 record, are currently tied 16-16 to the Denver Broncos. The Broncos also enter Sunday's game with an identical 5-9 record but has the tie-breaker over the Chargers after beating LA's AFC team 31-30 back in November.

During the game, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made history by setting an NFL record for most touchdown passes thrown by a rookie. The former 1st-round pick threw his 28th touchdown of the 2020 season after connecting with running back Austin Ekeler for a 9-yard touchdown pass, breaking Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's record.

FOX 11 SPORTS

AFC WEST STANDINGS*

Kansas City Chiefs, 14-1 Las Vegas Raiders, 7-8 Denver Broncos, 5-9 Los Angeles Chargers, 5-9

*Win-loss record heading into the start of Sunday's game.

