LIVE: Tracking LA Rams picks in 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night and the Los Angeles Rams are hoping to land a couple of key pieces that could help the team make another Super Bowl run.

The Rams are looking to build off their 10-6 regular season in 2020 with a deeper playoff run. Los Angeles's NFC squad landed former Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions in exchange for Jared Goff.

While the team lost defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to a team down the SoFi Stadium hallway in the Los Angeles Chargers, the Rams defense still features superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald, pass rusher Leonard Floyd and star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

The Rams once again don't have a first-round pick in 2021. However, that didn't stop the team's front office from going big this NFL Draft. The team showed off their "Rocket Mortgage Draft House" in Malibu, where the Rams front office will make their picks.

Below is the updated list of Los Angeles Rams picks:

First round, 25th overall - Pick traded to Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Jalen Ramsey.

Second round, 57th overall - Second and third-round picks are announced Friday, April 30.

Third round, 88th overall - Second and third-round picks are announced Friday, April 30.

Third round, 103rd overall - Second and third-round picks are announced Friday, April 30.

Fourth round, 141st overall - Rounds 4 through 7 are announced Saturday, May 1.

Sixth round, 209th overall - Rounds 4 through 7 are announced Saturday, May 1.

Seventh round, 252nd overall - Rounds 4 through 7 are announced Saturday, May 1.

NFL DRAFT (TOP 15)

1) Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Clemson

2) New York Jets - Zach Wilson, quarterback, BYU

3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston via Miami) - Trey Lance, quarterback, North Dakota State

4) Atlanta Falcons - Kyle Pitts, tight end, Florida

5) Cincinnati Bengals - Ja'Marr Chase, wide receiver, LSU

6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia) - Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, Alabama

7) Detroit Lions - Penei Sewell, offensive lineman, Oregon

8) Carolina Panthers - Jaycee Horn, cornerback, South Carolina

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco via Miami)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots