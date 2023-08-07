Ralphs security guard shoots attacker at Hollywood grocery store

A security guard shot a woman outside a Ralph's grocery store at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Western Ave. According to the LAPD, the woman assaulted the guard with a fire extinguisher.

Authorities said the woman was transported to a local hospital and is undergoing surgery. Her exact condition is unknown.

SkyFox was overhead for the incident, which occurred at 5429 Hollywood Blvd at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, August 7.

This is a developing story.