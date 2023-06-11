Rain, thunderstorms enter LA forecast: Here's when

Rain is back in the Southern California forecast - so don't put your umbrella away just yet.

According to the National Weather Service, the threat of thunderstorms and showers is possible Sunday night with a chance for showers extending to Monday morning.

Any thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and dangerous lightning.

SUGGESTED: June Gloom: Why it still feels like winter in LA

The NWS said there is a low threat for isolated flash flooding in creeks and over low water crossings, especially in mountain areas.

While this system is expected to clear by Monday afternoon, another low-level pressure system is forecast to move into the area by midweek, with a slight chance of afternoon/evening thunderstorms in some areas Wednesday and Thursday.

Get the latest weather updates here.