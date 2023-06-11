Expand / Collapse search

Rain, thunderstorms enter LA forecast: Here's when

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:15PM
Severe Weather
FOX 11

Weather forecast for Sunday, June 11

The latest forecast and air quality conditions for the greater Los Angeles area, including beaches, valleys and desert regions.

LOS ANGELES - Rain is back in the Southern California forecast - so don't put your umbrella away just yet. 

According to the National Weather Service, the threat of thunderstorms and showers is possible Sunday night with a chance for showers extending to Monday morning. 

Any thunderstorms that develop could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, small hail, and dangerous lightning. 

SUGGESTED: June Gloom: Why it still feels like winter in LA

The NWS said there is a low threat for isolated flash flooding in creeks and over low water crossings, especially in mountain areas. 

While this system is expected to clear by Monday afternoon, another low-level pressure system is forecast to move into the area by midweek, with a slight chance of afternoon/evening thunderstorms in some areas Wednesday and Thursday.

Get the latest weather updates here. 