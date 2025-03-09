More winter storms on the way to Southern California - here's when

The Brief Southern California will soon experience the return of wet weather with two upcoming storms. The first, lighter storm is expected overnight Monday into Tuesday. The second storm, arriving Wednesday to Thursday, is forecasted to be stronger.



More rain is on the way for Southern California as a pair of storms are expected to drench the region in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service.

Timeline:

Enjoy one more sunny day Monday with above-normal temperatures before a series of storms brings more rain, mountain snow, and colder temperatures to Southern California for most of the upcoming week, according to the National Weather Service.

Some light showers are possible late Monday night into Tuesday, with rain amounts expected to be a quarter inch or less, except up to a half inch across southern LA County, the NWS predicted.

This first system Tuesday will be followed by a much stronger second system by Wednesday morning.

"Models have remained consistent, showing the strongest part of the storm coming through Wednesday night into early Thursday," the NWS said. "Still looking roughly 75% of the total rain from this system falling during that peak period."

Recent burn areas could experience some shallow debris flows, and chances of this will increase if thunderstorms develop, officials said, likely late Wednesday into Thursday.

Snow levels:

Snow levels for the peak part of the storm through early Thursday are expected to be between 6000 and 7000 feet, but colder air moving in Thursday means snow levels crashing to around 3000 feet, according to the latest forecast.

"It will be a more showery pattern at that point with moderate west to northwest flow aloft but it's a favorable set up for at least some light accumulating snow across places that don't often see snow, including the sans Lucias, the Santa Ynez Range, and possible even the Santa Monicas," the NWS said.

This means travel through the Grapevine on I-5 will likely see snow and could be impacted, according to the NWS.