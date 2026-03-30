Southern California weather shakeup: Midweek showers and cooler temps ahead of Easter weekend

The Brief A low-pressure system will bring a 40% chance of widespread rain to Southern California starting Tuesday afternoon. Showers are expected to affect both the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes, though total rainfall is expected to be light—around a 10th of an inch for most areas. After the midweek dampness clears out, temperatures will soar for Easter weekend.



A big weather shakeup is expected in Southern California ahead of the Easter holiday weekend.

What we know:

After days of sunny skies and dry conditions, some April showers and cooler temperatures are forecast across the area.

"Tuesday through about Thursday, we bring in the precipitation opportunities and the greatest chances will be tomorrow afternoon into early Wednesday morning, so it could impact both your afternoon commute tomorrow, as well as your early morning commute for the middle of the week," said FOX 11 meteorologist Soumada Khan.

Timeline:

Monday: Patchy morning fog gives way to partly sunny skies. Highs reach the 80s for inland areas and 83 degrees in the valleys.

Tuesday afternoon: Rain opportunities begin, potentially impacting the afternoon commute.

Wednesday morning: Showers are likely to continue through the early morning commute, with lingering pockets of rain.

Thursday: A 10% lingering opportunity for rain remains before the system clears out.

How much rain is expected?

Forecast models show minimal rainfall for most areas.

"Not a lot of impact and rainfall totals on the lighter side, about a 10th of an inch, maybe 12, 100s of inch in some spots greater for our foothills and mountain communities," Khan said.

What's next:

After the midweek storm tapers off, a significant warm-up is expected for Easter weekend.