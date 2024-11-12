Racist texts to LAUSD students prompt calls for heightened security

Racist text messages sent to students across the country, including here in Los Angeles County, are triggering anger and frustration.

"Racism, hatred and fearmongering will find no safe harbor in Los Angeles County," said County Supervisor Holly Mitchell, reacting to the texts. "The wave of racist texts that students across the nation have received in the wake of the Presidential election results is disturbing and will not be tolerated."

Community activist Earl Ofari Hutchinson said at a news conference Tuesday, "We have to take, in this climate, or any climate for that matter where there's hate, you gottta take these things seriously!"

For the second time in three days, Hutchinson went to the news cameras to beg for the Los Angeles Unified School District to take action to protect against students getting these text messages. They all vary a little bit, but essentially they read:

"You have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation. Be ready by 7:00 p.m. November 6, 2024, with your bags packed. Our Executive Slaves will pick you up in a black and white truck. You may not have any weapons or sharp things on you when it's time for pickup. You are in group B."

The LAUSD issued a statement saying they're aware of the "offensive and racist text messages and condemn them."

Hutchinson wants higher police visibility on school campuses. He didn't see any Tuesday, and there was no plan for that in the LAUSD statement.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts told FOX 11, "It is disgusting that anyone would exploit the divisions in our country with such ignorant and hateful speech. Hopefully the FBI can identify the person(s) responsible."

The investigation into who sent the texts and where they came from is still ongoing. Cybersecurity expert Steve Cobb says the information on the recipients is likely coming from data hacks. But from where?

"Could this be sourced from outside the U.S.? One hundred percent it could," Cobb said. "I'm not saying that it is, but I'm saying it very well could be because that data is available on the dark web, and anybody can access that."

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement to FOX 11 that "the racist text messages that were sent to students across the country, including students right here in our area, are shocking and despicable and the FBI is investigating. I work closely with LAUSD Superintendent Carvalho, and we will continue to work on ways to ensure the safety of all students. Here in Los Angeles, we do not tolerate racism or hate of any kind, and we will continue to work to ensure the safety of students and their families."

Brian Levin, professor emeritus at California State University, San Bernardino, said "there are a variety of things parents can do" to protect children from things like this. "Try to put as many blocks as you can," Levin said. "Perhaps keep texts within a community of known people."

Levin also said parents could change their kids' phone numbers, but he prefers blocking external messages from people you don't know.

In a statement, the FBI simply said that the bureau "is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter."