The Queen Mary to host inaugural Black History Month celebration 

The Brief Roots & Rhythm: Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Future is Sunday, February 23 at 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event celebrates the vibrant culture of Leimert Park and highlights Black artistry and storytelling.



The Queen Mary will host Roots & Rhythm: Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Future, an inaugural Black History Month celebration on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

What we know:

The event at the iconic ship will bring the vibrant culture of Leimert Park to life while highlighting Black artistry and storytelling.

It will include visual arts, spoken word, and performances from groups like the Long Beach Honeys and Inglewood High School’s marching band.

What they're saying:

"We invite everyone to come together to celebrate the roots, rhythms, and stories that define and shape Long Beach’s diverse community," said Steve Caloca, Managing Director of the Queen Mary. "This event reflects our deep commitment to honoring the rich history of the past while elevating the artists, innovators, and changemakers who are building the future."

As part of the Queen Mary Cultural Events Series, the event will give guests the opportunity to visit local vendors and artisans offering handcrafted goods, artwork, and products from Black-owned businesses, further enriching the cultural experience.

Caloca adds, "This celebration is a powerful opportunity to honor the creativity, resilience, and rich contributions of the African American community while fostering connection and unity."

Event Information :

Roots & Rhythm: Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Future is 11 a.m. PST to 6 p.m. PST. Tickets are $15 per person for ages 3 and up. More information on the Queen Mary, Roots & Rhythm: Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Future can be found on their website queenmary.com/seasonal-events.htm