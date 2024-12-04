Qantas plane lands safely at LAX after experiencing issues mid-flight

The Brief A Qantas plane landed safely at LAX after experiencing mechanical issues mid-flight. Those onboard have been rebooked for other flights Wednesday. No injuries were reported.



A Qantas plane landed safely at the Los Angeles International Airport early Wednesday morning shortly after experiencing mechanical issues shortly after take-off, officials said.

The flight bound for Brisbane, Australia from LA was over the Pacific Ocean when the issues occurred. The pilots then turned the plane around and landed at LAX.

"A flight from Los Angeles to Brisbane returned to LA due to a mechanical issue shortly after take-off," a Qantas Airlines spokesperson told FOX 11 in a statement. "The pilots followed normal procedures and returned to LA.

The statement continued to say, "Customers have been provided accommodation and have been rebooked on alternative flights today. We thank customers for their patience and understanding."

It’s unclear how many people were onboard.

No injuries were reported and the airline said the plane will be inspected before it’s back in service.