Python found at In-N-Out Burger in Southern California

The Brief A python was found at a Southern California In-N-Out Burger, surprising customers and employees. The snake has been taken into the care of the Pasadena Humane Society. The shelter is holding the snake for its owner, as it is not currently available for adoption.



Customers and employees at a Southern California In-N-Out got quite the slithery surprise when they were greeted by an unexpected visitor recently.

Surprise visitor

What we know:

The "beautiful python" was discovered at an In-N-Out Burger in Monrovia on Monday, Sept. 29.

An employee found the snake in the drive-thru and brought the snake to the Pasadena Humane Society.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo courtesy Pasadena Humane Society

Caregivers said it appears the python is a pet because of how well taken care of it is, and that the snake possibly only recently escaped from their home.

"Please spread the word so we can locate their guardian!" the humane society said on Facebook.

Gender unknown

What we don't know:

Animal caregivers have not yet determined if the snake is male or female.

‘The snake wanted a double double’

What they're saying:

People were quick to share their thoughts on the unusual discovery.

"Double double with a shake, not a snake," one person commented on Pasadena Humane's Facebook post.

"This is one of the most SoCal posts I've ever seen, it has everything!" another said.

"The snake wanted a double double, animal style," someone else added.

"Beautiful! But they should be in the wild, not as pets," another said.

What you can do:

If you believe this is your pet snake, visit the Pasadena Humane Society between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. or call them at (626) 792-7151 ext. 997.

According to the shelter, the snake is currently on their stray hold and is not available for adoption.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Pasadena Humane Society.



