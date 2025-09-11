‘PWRGRLS’ Strength Club opens LA’s first women-only strength training gym

PWRGRLS Strength Club is Los Angeles’ first women-only strength training gym, designed to empower women.

The club offers open gym usage, private and semi-private training, and a Kids Club childcare space as well, helping moms focus on their fitness while also providing a comforting space for their kids.

The gym also features custom pink equipment. The gym’s mission is to make fitness accessible, uplifting, and life-changing for women of all levels, while fostering community and strength.

The gym also collaborates with groups like Valley Moms Group.

Good Day LA visited the gym to find out more.