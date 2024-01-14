Pursuit suspect shot by officers near DTLA

Police officers wounded an allegedly armed man who led them on a vehicle pursuit on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles Sunday, authorities said.

Officers spotted a motorist driving recklessly at about 9 a.m. in the area of Sixth and Witmer streets and tried to initiate a traffic stop near Eighth and Hope streets, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The suspect failed to stop, triggering a pursuit, during which a patrol car struck a fixed object at 12th Street and Broadway. An LAPD helicopter then located the suspect vehicle in the area of 12th Street and Stanford Avenue, re-igniting the chase.

The suspect, who was said to be in his mid-30s, stopped the vehicle and exited in the area of 12th and Hopper streets, police said.

"The officers observed the suspect armed with a handgun and an officer-involved shooting occurred," police said in a statement. "The suspect was struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital listed in stable condition."

The officers whose vehicle crashed into the fixed object suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to the LAPD. No other officers or members of the public were injured.