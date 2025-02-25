Pursuit suspects run from cops in South LA

The Brief The pursuit began in North Hollywood just after 1 p.m. The suspects are allegedly wanted for burglary. In South LA, four suspects exited the car and fled on foot.



A police chase ended in South LA after four people fled from the vehicle.

The suspects inside the white BMW are believed to be wanted for burglary.

Timeline:

The chase began just after 1 p.m. in North Hollywood.

They made their way through South LA where four suspects jumped out of the car and fled near 89th and Flower.

Police established a perimeter around the area as they attempted to locate each suspect.

SkyFOX also lost visuals on the suspects.

Earlier in the pursuit, the driver was seen weaving through traffic, narrowly dodging other cars.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if police found the suspects.