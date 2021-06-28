Pursuit ends in police shooting on the off-ramp of the 5 Freeway in Pacoima

A police chase involving the Los Angeles Police Department ended Monday with a police shooting on the off-ramp of the 5 Freeway in Pacoima, and the suspect was struck by gunfire.

A SigAlert was issued at 10:24 a.m. for the off-ramp at exit 155A, or Terra Bella Street, off the northbound 5 Freeway. Authorities said they expect the off-ramp to be closed another five to eight hours as police investigate the shooting.

Lt. Raul Jovel said that shortly before 10 a.m., officers with the Mission Patrol Division were in the area of Laurel Canyon Blvd. and Osborne St. when the driver of a Honda committed a traffic violation.

The officers tried to pull the driver over, but the driver failed to yeild and a short chase ensued.

Jovel said the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed on the off-ramp at exit 155A. When he exited his vehicle, the LAPD said he was armed with a handgun and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

"At least one officer fired his service weapon at the suspect, striking the suspect," Jovel said.

Video from SkyFOX showed paramedics tending to the suspect, who was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities did not release the name of the suspect, but said he was an adult, Hispanic male.

Traffic was backed up several miles on the northbound 5 Freeway.

Additional details were not immediately available.