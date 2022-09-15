Pursuit crash: Puppy rescued after driver slams into Pacoima building

A puppy was rescued from a burning building after a police chase crash came to an end in the San Fernando Valley.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a driver when the driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the building in the area of Van Nuys Boulevard and Sutter Avenue in Pacoima around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Upon impact, the building immediately caught on fire.

A puppy was seen being carried out of the burning building.

The driver and another person were arrested at the scene and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

