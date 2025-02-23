Pursuit of wrong-way driver ends in fatal crash in Commerce

The Brief A wrong-way driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a brief pursuit in Commerce. The pursuit ended in a fatal two-vehicle crash that killed a bystander. Three others, including a pedestrian, were critically injured.



An alleged wrong-way driver led authorities on a brief pursuit, which ended in two-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an innocent bystander, according to the California Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The pursuit began shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday near Eastern and Florence avenues, the CHP said.

The chase ended about 15 minutes later at Eastern Avenue and Randolph Street, where the crash occurred, according to authorities.

Timeline:

11:00 p.m. : Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Eastern and Florence avenues.

11:14 p.m. : The pursuit ended with a crash at Eastern Avenue and Randolph Street.

Post-crash: Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched to the scene.

The backstory:

The crash claimed the life of a person who was sitting at a bench, and critically injured a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to authorities.

Two individuals inside the suspect's vehicle sustained extensive injuries and were hospitalized.

The driver was treated and then taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Details about the conditions and number of occupants in the other vehicle involved remain unclear.

It's unknown if the other two individuals who suffered minor injuries were taken to a hospital.

What you can do:

Authorities are continuing their investigation to piece together the events leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.