Woman arrested after video showed dumping puppy on road, running the dog over in Santa Ana

Horrifying video shows a puppy getting dumped on the road and then getting run over by the person who dumped the dog in Santa Ana.

The animal-cruelty incident happened on August 7 as neighbors heard the dog crying in pain and jumped in to help.

The 2-month-old Rottweiler was taken to a local hospital and police say the pup is being treated for broken ribs.

A woman eventually turned herself in, according to Santa Ana PD on Thursday, August 8.

The dog is expected to survive and is on track for an eventual full recovery at the Orange County Animal Shelter.