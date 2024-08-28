Public weighs in on future of Malibu’s Pacific Coast Highway

Malibu residents and officials gathered Wednesday at Malibu City Hall to discuss the future of a deadly 22-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH). The meeting, hosted by Caltrans, was part of the ongoing "PCH Master Plan Feasibility Study," aimed at exploring various improvement options for the highway.

"We need to make some changes out there — it’s unacceptable the way it is today," a Caltrans representative said.

The study outlines multiple potential changes, including adding sidewalks, medians, parking improvements, and bike lanes.

"We’re hoping that the community support for these improvements will help us develop a project that really resonates with the community of Malibu," said Marlon Regisford of Caltrans.

The possibility of adding bike lanes, in particular, has been a controversial topic. Some residents expressed concern about the impact on parking and safety.

"You cannot ask people who live in these houses right along there – what are they supposed to do – zip in and out between the bikes?" one resident asked.

"The bike lane’s an issue – theoretically, I’m not against the idea of a bike lane, but we don’t have enough space to do that and be able to park. So it’s difficult for residents," said Carl Randall, a lifelong Malibu resident.

Despite concerns, recent data shows efforts to improve safety on PCH are making an impact. Between January and June, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department issued 74% more tickets for hazardous driving compared to the same period last year. According to the report, speeding violations increased by 82%, while injury collisions decreased by 36%.

Since 2010, more than 60 people have died on PCH, including Emily Shane, who was killed in a crash. Her father, Michel Shane, has been advocating for safer conditions on the highway ever since.

"There’s such diversity of opinion that they’re never going to please everyone. But let’s get to a place where we have a safe road," Shane said.

In October of last year, safety concerns were heightened after four Pepperdine students were killed when 22-year-old Fraser Bohm crashed into them. Safety on this dangerous stretch remains the top priority, but any changes will take time.

"I’d say it’s a multi-year approach, but we want to do this as quickly as possible," Regisford said.

For details on the survey and to cast a vote, tap or click here.