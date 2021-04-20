Protesters surround semi-truck after it drives near Minneapolis crowd after Chauvin verdict

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (STORYFUL) - Protesters jumped on and surrounded a semi-truck after it drove near a crowd of people celebrating the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on April 20.

Jurors returned a verdict of guilty on all three charges against Chauvin, on trial for the death of 46-year-old Floyd, after less than 10 hours of deliberation.

Chauvin was tried on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The former officer was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd pled for air.

The verdict was announced just after 4 pm Tuesday afternoon at the Hennepin County Government Center. Footage from outside the building shows a crowd erupting in cheers as the verdicts against Chauvin were read aloud.

Three other former police officers await trials for charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

