Propane tanks explode after fire breaks out at Sacramento Sikh temple

Multiple propane tanks exploded Monday after fire broke out at the site of the largest Sikh temple in California’s capital city and flames damaged an outlying building that holds religious classes, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called around 3:30 p.m. to Gurdwara Sacramento Sikh Society, a temple southeast of downtown Sacramento, said Metro Fire Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn. Worshipers were evacuated from the property by sheriff’s deputies, and no injuries were reported, he said.

The blaze burned into the building’s attic, leaving behind a gutted frame, and caused a partial roof collapse, the Sacramento Bee reported. At least two vehicles were charred.

The fire ignited at least six large propane tanks, causing explosions that sent metal flying at least 50 feet and sending up a huge plume of smoke that could be seen for miles, Wilbourn said.

The cause was under investigation.

"At this point, we’re not concluding anything is suspicious," Wilbourn said.

Flames were contained to the building where it started and did not spread to the temple, he said.

"It is alarming," said Bobbie Singh-Allen, the mayor of nearby Elk Grove and a member of the gurdwara that attracts about 2,000 people per week. "It’s upsetting, but thankfully there was no loss of life."