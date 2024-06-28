Project 2025 and its potential impact on Americans

Project 2025 represents a comprehensive effort to realign the federal government with conservative principles, promising sweeping changes that could profoundly impact governance and public life in the United States. Democrats and civil rights groups are mobilizing to counter these plans, highlighting the potential risks to democracy and civil liberties.

What is Project 2025?

Project 2025 is an initiative, spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation and other conservative groups, that aims to reshape the federal government to align with Trump's vision. Project 2025's comprehensive, nearly 1,000-page handbook outlines plans to dismantle and replace the current federal structure with a more conservative one.

Plans include firing up to 50,000 federal workers and replacing them with "like-minded individuals".

While Trump's campaign isn't directly tied to Project 2025, and has repeatedly said that outside groups do not speak for the former president, Project 2025’s proposal was drafted with input from a long list of former Trump administration officials who are poised to fill the top ranks of a potential new administration.

Key Strategies of Project 2025

Personnel Changes: Plans include firing up to 50,000 federal workers and replacing them with individuals who align with conservative values.

Schedule F: This Trump-era executive order would reclassify many federal employees as at-will workers, making it easier to remove those deemed obstructive to the president’s agenda. In other words, it would make it easier to fire federal employees.

Administrative Changes: Plans include overhauling the Department of Justice and reducing the independence of the FBI.

Pentagon Policies: The plan involves ending diversity initiatives in the Pentagon and reinstating service members discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

Project 2025's Potential Impact on Americans

Government Workforce: Large-scale firings and reclassification of federal jobs could lead to significant disruptions within federal agencies, affecting their efficiency and operations.

Administrative Overhaul: The proposed changes might lead to a more centralized and ideologically driven federal administration, potentially compromising the non-partisan nature of civil service.

Civil Rights and Social Policies: The project’s conservative agenda could potentially result in stricter abortion laws, reduced support for LGBTQ+ rights, and a rollback of diversity and inclusion programs.

Economic and Social Programs: Reforms might include conservative economic policies, which could impact social safety nets and regulatory frameworks.

Democratic Response to Project 2025

House Democrats, led by Rep. Jared Huffman of California, have launched a task force to counter Project 2025. The Stop Project 2025 Task Force aims to inform and prepare lawmakers and the public about the project's potential impacts.

The task force, consisting of about six House Democrats, will brief lawmakers, hold forums, and inform voters about Project 2025. They aim to create a central hub for information on policy proposals related to immigration, reproductive rights, and more. Huffman, concerned about the rise of Christian nationalism within the GOP, stresses the need for preparation, as Project 2025 presents a more formidable challenge than during Trump’s first term.

Other organizations, like the ACLU, are also preparing to counter potential Trump policies, including mass deportations. Huffman’s group is committed to combating the threats posed by a possible second Trump term, focusing on protecting democracy and preventing authoritarianism.

Concerns over Project 2025

Critics argue that the plan resembles authoritarianism by concentrating power within the executive branch and diminishing the role of Congress.

Experts warn that politicizing the federal workforce could undermine its professionalism and effectiveness. There's also growing alarm over the plan's potential to replace thousands of civil servants with loyalists.

The project’s vision could lead to significant changes in American social norms and policies, affecting various aspects of daily life and societal structure.

Worries about increased Christian nationalism and conservative theology influencing government policies.

Read the full 2025 Project plan here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.