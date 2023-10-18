Pro-Palestinian protest underway as demonstrators occupy Cannon Rotunda, crowds grow at Capitol complex

A pro-Palestinian protest is underway on Capitol Hill as demonstrators are occupying the Cannon Rotunda and large crowds are growing around the Capitol complex.

The Cannon House Office Building holds several House Committee and congressional offices.

U.S. Capitol Police say that demonstrations are not allowed inside Congressional buildings and are working to clear the crowd. Police have already detained some individuals as chants of "ceasefire now" are echoing around the building.

USCP also said more protesters are now walking in the roadway around the House side of the Capitol Complex and they have begun temporary rolling road closures for safety.

The protest began on the National Mall and eventually made its way to the building, which is situated at Independence Ave. and New Jersey Ave. adjacent to the Capitol Building.

Wednesday's protest appears to be associated with the group Jewish Voice for Peace. They're calling for a ceasefire to "challenge the Israeli government's ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians."

There have been several protests around the D.C. area in recent days as the war between Israel and Hamas continues.

More than 30 protesters were arrested in front of the White House on Monday and over the weekend, thousands of pro-Palestinian activists took to the streets of the nation's capital to advocate for a cease-fire between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hamas militant group.

Fencing went up overnight around parts of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the planned protest but crowds surged into the Cannon building.