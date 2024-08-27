Missing grandmother found dead in Dominguez Channel

article

A woman whose body was found floating in the Dominguez Channel in Carson late last month has been identified as a 60-year-old grandmother whose family had reported her missing.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 60-year-old Prisciliana Douglas. Her body was found July 28 floating in the channel near the 500 block of East Carson Plaza Drive.

The county sheriff's department reported at the time that the body had "obvious signs of trauma." The medical examiner listed her cause of death as "deferred" pending additional tests.

In early August, the Los Angeles Police Department reached out to the public for help finding Douglas, who had last been seen on July 23 near 39th Street and Walton Avenue near Exposition Park.

Family members said she was a mother of seven and grandmother of nine.