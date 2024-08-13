Priest reported missing in Southern California

article

A search is underway for a missing priest who has dementia, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Fr. Anthony Palos, 88, was last seen Monday around 4:15 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church located at 1322 E. 3rd Street.

He was driving a white 2016 Toyota Camry, authorities said, and is believed to be out of the county.

He is described as 175 lbs., 5'8" tall, with gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black priest garment and eyeglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Castorena at (714) 245-8431 or the Santa Ana PD Watch Commander at (714) 245-8700.