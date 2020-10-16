President Trump visits Newport Beach for private fundraiser

article

President Donald Trump has arrived in Orange County to attend a private fundraiser Sunday afternoon at tech mogul Palmer Luckey's Newport Beach estate.

Air Force One landed at John Wayne Airport around 11:30 a.m. As Trump exited the plane he was greeted by a crowd of supporters.

Trump began his day in Las Vegas, where he attended a church service, before flying to John Wayne Airport. Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally in Carson City, Nevada later Sunday.

The whirlwind visit is part of a busy campaign weekend for the president. Trump spoke in Michigan and Wisconsin on Saturday. He is set to appear at two Arizona rallies on Monday, one in Prescott and the other in Tucson.

Invitations for Sunday's fundraiser show tickets ranging from $2,800 for individual admission to $150,000 for a couple to attend and take a photo

with the president. Ric Grenell, Trump's former acting Director of National

Intelligence, is also slated to attend the event.

The $2,800 figure comes from the donation limit for an individual in a presidential general election campaign. The higher ticket prices are legal

because the money goes to the Republican National Committee and Republican

state parties in battleground states.

"I think it's fantastic,'' Orange County Republican Party Chairman Fred Whitaker said of the fundraiser. "He understands the critical importance of Orange County in taking back the House seats, and the vote base and donor base in Orange County is still very loyal to the Republican cause.''

All of the congressional seats in the county were won by Democrats two

years ago and Republicans are battling to win some of them back.

The event was originally slated to take place Oct. 6, but postponed after Trump contracted the coronavirus. The president says he no longer feels ill and his doctors have cleared him for public appearances.

However, some experts have expressed concern about him holding in-person events just two weeks after being released from Walter Reed Medical

Center and continue to discourage any large public gatherings.

Luckey has donated $405,600 to Trump's campaign this cycle, The Orange

County Register reported, citing Federal Election Commission records. And he's donated more than $1.7 million this cycle, with much of the rest of those funds going to Republican committees and candidates, including Michelle Steel

and Young Kim, who are both trying to unseat Orange County Democratic members of Congress.

