Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 10:00 PM PST until FRI 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
5
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area
High Wind Warning
until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
until THU 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

President Trump awards Presidential Medal of Freedom to Lou Holtz

By Ryan Gaydos
Published 
News
FOX News
article

FILE - Former football coach Lou Holtz arrives for a news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on September 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - President Trump will honor legendary college football coach Lou Holtz with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday.

Holtz said in an appearance on “Fox & Friends” he was “humbled” to receive the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“It’s the highest honor or award you could possibly receive and I receive it with mixed emotions. First of all, I’m humbled,” Holtz told host Brian Kilmeade. “There are many more people far worthy than me I can assure you. Nobody is more appreciative than me. So, I’m excited to have this opportunity and at the same time, I’m excited to receive it from President Trump. The president I admire and respect. I think he did a tremendous job."

He continued: “I’m sad he’s not going to be with us for another four years because he has done so much for this country and he really cares about it so I stand here very proudly to accept this award from President Trump.”

The 83-year-old was a member of Kent State University’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps and served as a Field Officer in the U.S. Army Reserve before getting into football.

Holtz is an unabashed Trump supporter who spoke at the Republican National Convention in August, declaring the president a consistent winner and an outstanding leader who deserved to be reelected. He told Kilmeade he would like to see another four years of Trump despite the incumbent losing the election.

“I think we need him,” said Holtz, who was also battling the coronavirus last month. “It’s unbelievable what he went through for four years overall. The mischaracterization about Russia, Russia, Russia and the impeachment, etc. I mean he fought it for four years and what he did for this country was fantastic. He the COVID hurt the economy there’s no doubt about it but what he did was nothing short of amazing and I think he would definitely go down as one of the great presidents in my lifetime.”

A former national championship head football coach at Arkansas and Notre Dame, Holtz coached college football for 33 years. He was the head coach of the Fighting Irish for 11 seasons from 1986-1996, where he finished with a 110-30-2 record. In 1988, Notre Dame finished with a perfect 12-0 record and claimed the Fiesta Bowl -- their last national championship.

The Fighting Irish ended up as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25.

He also had a brief stint in the NFL with the New York Jets.

Read updates at FOXNews.com.