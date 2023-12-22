Preliminary 3.4-magnitude earthquake reported in Huntington Beach

article

A small earthquake was reported in Huntington Beach late Friday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake happened around 9:52 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4. The small quake was reported about 1.86 miles southeast of Huntington Beach with a depth of about 7.8 miles.

No major damage has been reported.

USGS is asking those who felt the small earthquakes to report on the agency's website.